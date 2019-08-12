WWE SummerSlam 2019 Results: Brock Lesnar Elevates Seth Rollins, More Hot Takes

1 of 4

WWE had done everything in its power to present Seth Rollins as the face of the company since WrestleMania but it was Brock Lesnar's selflessness Sunday night at SummerSlam that finally established The Beastslayer as the star the company has so desired him to be.

Since his return in 2012, Lesnar has been very picky about who he has put over and how.

He lost clean to John Cena at that year's Extreme Rules, lost to Triple H in a convoluted Street Fight wrought with interference at WrestleMania XXIX and lost to The Undertaker at SummerSlam 2015, but only after a low blow.

The Beast Incarnate has not gone out of his way to put any young stars over clean in the center of the ring. Until Sunday night.

The story of the match saw Lesnar throw everything at Rollins, only to have the challenger counter, reverse or withstand the onslaught. Rollins had seen or experienced it before, knew how to get out of it and did en route to a stomp and an inconceivable clean pinfall victory in the center of the ring.

For a guy whose narrative has been that of a selfish big-timer who only works when he wants or puts guys over he wants, his willingness to lay down for Rollins is a great indicator of how he feels about the new universal champion.

At a time when fan dissatisfaction with Lesnar holding the top prize on the Raw brand neared its height, he did the right thing and in the process, elevated the star of a guy who has all of the other tools necessary to carry the company into a new era and the future Hall of Famer deserves credit for it.