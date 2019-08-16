Biggest College Football X-Factors Who Can Make or Break Their Team

1 of 15

Timothy J. Gonzalez/Associated Press

Perhaps no head football coach in the nation is more tied to the immediate success of his quarterback than USC's Clay Helton in 2019.

The Trojans coach is on shaky footing following a losing campaign, which is why he went out and made two dynamic offensive coordinator hires this offseason to try to squeeze the potential stardom from sophomore quarterback JT Daniels.

Helton initially lured former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury to Los Angeles, but he wound up getting the Arizona Cardinals head coaching gig, where he'll mentor No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray. After Kingsbury's abrupt departure, Helton hired North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.

Harrell is another former Red Raiders signal-caller who has become a young guru play-caller. How he meshes with Daniels is a major focal point of the offseason and could be the biggest cog in a Trojans turnaround.

The 6'3", 210-pound freshman who was once the second-ranked high school pro-style passer was sporadic at best last year, completing less than 60 percent of his passes for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The offense sputtered with him at the helm, and playmakers were hard to find.

USC's cupboard is stocked with young talent this year, though, and Daniels could take a major step forward. It's easy to forget he reclassified to an 2018 recruit and should have been a senior in high school, after all.

Daniels' maturity is paramount, and his makeup is still premiere. Drawing every bit of that out of him this year can help the Trojans make up for some other deficiencies.