Look: Antonio Brown Posts Cryptic IG Caption Amid Rumors of Retirement Threat

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2019

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown during NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Antonio Brown appears to be firing back at his critics in a new Instagram post.

The Oakland Raiders receiver posted a picture with his son and a caption saying, "Pollitoooo Wolves don’t loose sleep over the opinions of sheep."

Brown is away from the team as he recovers from severe frostbite suffered during a cryotherapy session in France. He recently filed a grievance against the NFL over a rule change that would prevent him from wearing his preferred helmet.

   

