Look: Antonio Brown Posts Cryptic IG Caption Amid Rumors of Retirement Threat

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Antonio Brown appears to be firing back at his critics in a new Instagram post.

The Oakland Raiders receiver posted a picture with his son and a caption saying, "Pollitoooo Wolves don’t loose sleep over the opinions of sheep."

Brown is away from the team as he recovers from severe frostbite suffered during a cryotherapy session in France. He recently filed a grievance against the NFL over a rule change that would prevent him from wearing his preferred helmet.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

