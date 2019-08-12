Premier League Fixtures: Week 2 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester City sent out a warning to the rest of the Premier League when the champions beat West Ham United 5-0 away on Saturday. Now the Citizens need to repeat the magic against tougher opposition when Tottenham Hotspur visit the Etihad Stadium in the second week of the 2019/20 season.

Liverpool will hope to put the pressure on City by winning at Southampton. Several former Saints stars will be in action, including centre-back Virgil van Dijk, while there may be a first start this season for Sadio Mane, who was on the bench for Friday's 4-1 win over newly promoted Norwich City at Anfield.

Elsewhere, Arsenal open the club's home campaign against Burnley. Gunners head coach Unai Emery may be inclined to hand starts to summer signings Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos and David Luiz, after all three were on the bench during the 1-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday.

Manchester United put down a marker by beating Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford, but an away fixture at Wolverhampton Wanderers will prove tricky after the Red Devils lost twice at Molineux last season.

Week 2 Fixtures, Schedule and Predictions

Saturday, August 17

Arsenal vs. Burnley : 12:30 p.m. BST /7:30 a.m. ET (3-1)

: 12:30 p.m. /7:30 a.m. ET (3-1) Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (2-2)

/10 a.m. ET (2-2) Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (1-2)

/10 a.m. ET (1-2) Everton vs. Watford : 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (2-1)

vs. : 3 p.m. /10 a.m. ET (2-1) Norwich City vs. Newcastle United: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (2-1)

/10 a.m. ET (2-1) Southampton vs. Liverpool: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (0-3)

/10 a.m. ET (0-3) Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: 5:30 p.m. BST /12:30 p.m. ET (4-1)

Sunday, August 18

Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace: 2 p.m. BST /9 a.m. ET (1-1)

/9 a.m. ET (1-1) Chelsea vs. Leicester City: 4:30 p.m. BST /11:30 a.m. ET (1-2)

Monday, August 19

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United: 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET (1-3)

City and Liverpool to Continue to Set Title Pace

There's already little hope of anybody finishing higher than City and Liverpool this season. Both have flexed their muscle with performances typical of the defensive solidity and enterprising flair that took the title race to the wire in the last campaign.

City were irresistible going forward against the Hammers, even managing to leave club-record goalscorer Sergio Aguero on the bench and still find the net for fun. Aguero's replacement Gabriel Jesus was superb as a fluid No. 9 with a keen eye for goal.

As good as the Brazilian was, Raheem Sterling stole the show with a hat-trick. His pace and perceptive movement have found the ideal home in a City squad built to create tap-ins and one-on-one scoring opportunities.

Sterling and Co. will exploit a Tottenham defence that looked vulnerable at times during Saturday's 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Liverpool will also find goals easy to come by against a Southampton defence bullied by Burnley. The Clarets helped themselves to three goals at Turf Moor on Saturday, and Liverpool's pace and power will pose a greater challenge to the Saints.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will continue their fine form, but Jurgen Klopp must handle the tricky decision to bring Mane back into the fold. The latter has barely trained since losing the Africa Cup of Nations final with Senegal earlier this summer.

Mane had a brief cameo against the Canaries, but Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo believes Divock Origi's goal and assist could prevent Klopp from rushing the former back against his old club.

Klopp's decision is compounded by the extra strain placed on his players by Wednesday's UEFA European Super Cup against Chelsea. Yet even without Mane, the Reds should ease to a second comfortable win in as many league games.