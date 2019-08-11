Report: Rich Paul 'Likes the Idea' of Anthony Davis to Knicks If Lakers Implode

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball players, Anthony Davis is introduced at a news conference at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif., Saturday, July 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Anthony Davis' agent, Rich Paul, is reportedly keeping the New York Knicks in mind for his client as a potential future destination.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, "The 2020 free-agent pool is short on stars, but [the Knicks] could be one of the favorites for big fish Anthony Davis if the Los Angeles Lakers implode. Rich Paul, Davis' agent, likes the idea of his client in New York, according to a source."

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

