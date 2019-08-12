EFL League Cup 2019 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 1st-Round Fixtures

LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/Getty Images

The first round of the League Cup continue this week, with Salford City's clash with Leeds United the standout contest on Tuesday.

Salford will play in the tournament for the first time after their promotion to League Two last term and their association with Manchester United—the club is co-owned by six former Red Devils players—will likely lead to a spicy atmosphere against the Yorkshire club.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough will take on Crewe, while Charlton Athletic, who have won their first two games of the Championship season, will face Forest Green.

Here are the fixtures and viewing information for Round 1, as well as a look at the odds for the competition overall.

League Cup - Round 1 Draw

Tranmere Rovers v Hull City

Grimsby Town v Doncaster Rovers

Wigan Athletic v Stoke City

Port Vale v Burton Albion

Nottingham Forest v Fleetwood Town

Bradford City v Preston North End

Blackpool v Macclesfield Town

Blackburn Rovers v Oldham Athletic

Mansfield Town v Morecambe

Accrington Stanley v Sunderland

Scunthorpe United v Derby County

Rochdale v Bolton Wanderers

Huddersfield Town v Lincoln City

Middlesbrough v Crewe Alexandra

Shrewsbury Town v Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday v Bury**

Salford City v Leeds United*

Barnsley v Carlisle United

Colchester United v Swindon Town

AFC Wimbledon v Milton Keynes Dons

Oxford United v Peterborough United

QPR v Bristol City

Plymouth Argyle v Leyton Orient

Wycombe Wanderers v Reading

Charlton Athletic v Forest Green Rovers

Gillingham v Newport County

Stevenage v Southend United

Luton Town v Ipswich Town

Walsall v Crawley Town

Bristol Rovers v Cheltenham Town

Brentford v Cambridge United

Coventry City v Exeter City

Swansea City v Northampton Town

West Bromwich Albion v Millwall

*Match will be shown on Sky Sports and available via Sky Go in the United Kingdom. In the United States, it will be shown on ESPN+.

**Match postponed.

League Cup Odds

Manchester City - 4/1

Liverpool - 8/1

Tottenham Hotspur - 10/1

Manchester United - 10/1

Chelsea - 10/1

Arsenal - 12/1

Odds in full are available via Oddschecker.

Preview

There has already been one fixture played in the competition, as Portsmouth beat Birmingham City 3-0 on Tuesday.

One of the major storylines going into Round 1 is the postponement of the match between Bury and Championship leaders Sheffield Wednesday.

Bury's first two league matches of the domestic season have been called off due to the club's financial problems; the clash scheduled for Hillsborough will be their third delayed game. Per BBC Sport, on Friday the Shakers were given a two-week deadline to provide a plan to pay off debts or face expulsion from the Football League.

One game that will be going ahead is at Salford, where they will be seeking to spring an upset against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side.

After winning their first ever Football League game, Salford were beaten by Crawley Town 2-0 on Saturday. However, you sense Moor Lane will be bouncing for the visit of Leeds, who will need to be wary of the threat Salford can provide.

Last time they were on home soil, Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored twice in a 2-0 win over Stevenage:

The travelling Leeds fans will also contribute to the atmosphere, with BBC Sport's Simon Stone noting that some of Salford's owners have been on receiving end of some stick from the fanbase down the years:

Having taken over as Middlesbrough boss this summer, Jonathan Woodgate will want a strong run in the cup competitions this season. He has fond memories of the League Cup too, netting the winning goal in the 2008 final for Tottenham Hotspur against Chelsea:

It's been a tough start to the season for Boro, as they've picked up just one point from their first two Championship fixtures.

Holders Manchester City will enter the competition in the third round, along with the rest of the Premier League teams playing European football. The remaining top-flight outfits will be included in the second round.