Video: Barefoot Matt Riddle, Killian Dain Brawl, Smash Table at NXT TakeOver

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Neither Matt Riddle nor Killian Dain had a match at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, but they inserted themselves into the show Saturday.

Riddle interrupted the event and issued a challenge to Dain, as the two have been feuding in recent weeks. Dain obliged, coming out of the crowd and engaging in a brawl with the King of Bros. The two continued fighting up the entrance ramp and ended up on the stage. Security intervened but was unsuccessful in keeping them apart for too long.

Eventually, Riddle climbed onto Dain's back and applied a chokehold. Unable to shake Riddle free, Dain instead ran off the stage, sending himself, Riddle and a security member through a pair of tables.

The bad blood between Riddle and Dain is obviously far from subsiding.

At some point, they'll need to resolve their differences in the ring.

