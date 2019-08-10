WWE NXT TakeOver Toronto Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish sought to make history with their third NXT Tag Team Championship win as they battled The Street Profits in the evening's first bout. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford looked to prove they were no joke.

Champions Ford and Dawkins started quickly, but the latter eventually found himself across the squared circle from his partner and on the receiving end of the targeted attack of the challengers.

Dawkins created some separation and made the hot tag to Ford, who exploded into the ring and tried for a People's Elbow, only to be tripped up by O'Reilly. He fended off the quick striker and delivered a Rock Bottom for a near-fall.

O'Reilly worked a heel lock on Ford, looking for a tapout, but Dawkins broke the hold by spinebusting Fish onto his partner.

Now officially in the match, Dawkins threw his opposition around the ring, delivering a Nigel McGuinness-esque suplex to O'Reilly. A double-team maneuver put Undisputed Era's championship aspirations in jeopardy, but Fish broke up the pin.

Late, Dawkins delivered a pair of spears and Ford delivered a frog splash to O'Reilly for the successful title defense.

Result

Street Profits defeated O'Reilly and Fish

Grade

A

Analysis

Once upon a time, The Street Profits had to scratch and claw for television time. Now, they are as hot as any act in NXT thanks to superb in-ring performances and the raw energy they bring to every match. What they have accomplished in NXT is the blueprint for success on the main roster, and anyone who does not see that is foolish.

Including Vince McMahon.

Ford is as charismatic a performer as WWE has this side of Velveteen Dream. Dawkins is an explosive big man who never lets his size dictate what kind of performer he is. Together, they are a total-package tag team that should stand atop the division, main or developmental, for years to come.

As usual, O'Reilly and Fish are the epitomai of greatness. Their work is flawless. Whether they were working over the champions or bumping for their offense, they were extraordinary here. They may not leave Toronto with the gold, but there is no denying the bar they continuously set for other teams both in WWE and elsewhere.