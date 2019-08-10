WWE NXT TakeOver Toronto Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsAugust 10, 2019
WWE NXT TakeOver Toronto Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
On the eve of SummerSlam, the Superstars of NXT set the bar impossibly high for their main roster counterparts to surpass with TakeOver: Toronto on Saturday, the latest live-event special to overshadow a WWE spectacular.
In the night's main event, Adam Cole defended the NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano in a best 2-out-of-3 Falls match. Was the leader of Undisputed Era able to defend successfully, or would Johnny Wrestling relive his childhood dream?
Find out who walked out of Toronto with gold around their waist and what each outcome means for the future of the brand with this recap of the WWE Network broadcast.
NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Undisputed Era
Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish sought to make history with their third NXT Tag Team Championship win as they battled The Street Profits in the evening's first bout. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford looked to prove they were no joke.
Champions Ford and Dawkins started quickly, but the latter eventually found himself across the squared circle from his partner and on the receiving end of the targeted attack of the challengers.
Dawkins created some separation and made the hot tag to Ford, who exploded into the ring and tried for a People's Elbow, only to be tripped up by O'Reilly. He fended off the quick striker and delivered a Rock Bottom for a near-fall.
O'Reilly worked a heel lock on Ford, looking for a tapout, but Dawkins broke the hold by spinebusting Fish onto his partner.
Now officially in the match, Dawkins threw his opposition around the ring, delivering a Nigel McGuinness-esque suplex to O'Reilly. A double-team maneuver put Undisputed Era's championship aspirations in jeopardy, but Fish broke up the pin.
Late, Dawkins delivered a pair of spears and Ford delivered a frog splash to O'Reilly for the successful title defense.
Result
Street Profits defeated O'Reilly and Fish
Grade
A
Analysis
Once upon a time, The Street Profits had to scratch and claw for television time. Now, they are as hot as any act in NXT thanks to superb in-ring performances and the raw energy they bring to every match. What they have accomplished in NXT is the blueprint for success on the main roster, and anyone who does not see that is foolish.
Including Vince McMahon.
Ford is as charismatic a performer as WWE has this side of Velveteen Dream. Dawkins is an explosive big man who never lets his size dictate what kind of performer he is. Together, they are a total-package tag team that should stand atop the division, main or developmental, for years to come.
As usual, O'Reilly and Fish are the epitomai of greatness. Their work is flawless. Whether they were working over the champions or bumping for their offense, they were extraordinary here. They may not leave Toronto with the gold, but there is no denying the bar they continuously set for other teams both in WWE and elsewhere.
Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai
Candice LeRae sought revenge for a shocking betrayal at the hands of Io Shirai nearly a month ago as the former friends took to the squared circle in the second match of NXT’s tussel in Toronto. Said revenge would have to wait as Shirai dropped her on the announce table with a sickening suplex right out of the proverbial gate.
The pain that racked the body of her opponent allowed The Genius of the Sky to seize control and work over LeRae with a tenacity and unrelenting aggression we have not seen from her to this point.
LeRae fought back, though, surviving a 619 to deliver a tope suicida into a tornado DDT on the arena floor. A top-rope double stomp earned her a close two count. Shirai recovered and answered a snap German by Candice Wrestling with a bridging German suplex of her own, but could still only keep the resilient babyface down for two.
Shirai targeted the neck of her opponent but LeRae fought out and delivered a wicked neckbreaker from the middle rope for yet another near-fall as chants of “this is awesome” filled the arena.
A Spanish Fly from the top rope by Shirai failed to put her opponent away, resulting in a momentary meltdown by the relentless villainess. Frustration mounting, Shirai was still able to apply the Koji Clutch, forcing LeRae unconscious for the victory by referee stoppage.
Result
Shirai defeated LeRae
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a hell of a wrestling match between two women who have had one of the better stories in NXT over the last handful of weeks.
LeRae was a tenacious performer, refusing to give up. She never quit. Her body did, though, costing her a match that she appeared to have in-hand more than once. She was phenomenal in her first chance to really show the NXT fans what all the hype was about when she was hired.
Shirai is phenomenal.
Her heel work here, including facial expressions when frustration over her inability to put her opponent away set in, was outstanding. She has been a revelation in this new role, even though she has only appeared on television a few times.
It took a few minutes for fans to buy into the story the performers were telling but once they did, this thing escalated until a fitting ending that creates an opportunity for what will be a hotly anticipated rematch.
And rightfully so.