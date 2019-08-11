The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 156

0 of 7

Alexandre Schneider /Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC visited Uruguay for the first time for UFC Fight Night 156 at Antel Arena in Montevideo on Saturday.

Valentina Shevchenko cruised to a unanimous-decision victory over Liz Carmouche in the evening's main event. The story heading into the event was that Carmouche beat Shevchenko several years ago on the regional circuit. But in 2019, Shevchenko is a force the Girl-Rilla could not stop.

In the co-main event, Vicente Luque kept his streak alive by edging out Mike Perry by split decision.

While those are just quick results, one must look deeper to find out the real winners and losers from the event.

Sit back, relax and come along for the journey as we examine those who truly won and lost in Uruguay at UFC Fight Night 156.