WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks in Toronto for SummerSlam Weekend; Expected to Return

Although she isn't on the card for SummerSlam on Sunday, Sasha Banks will be in Toronto this weekend, according to Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra.

Shepard reported Wednesday that Banks was "currently scheduled to make her return" at SummerSlam.

The Boss hasn't stepped inside the ring since she and Bayley dropped the women's tag team titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania 35 in April.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t CBSSports.com's Jack Crosby) reported Banks was upset to see the Boss 'n' Hug Connection's championship run end abruptly. They held the belts for just under two months after becoming the inaugural women's tag team champions at Elimination Chamber in February.

According to Meltzer, Banks asked for her outright release from WWE. The former champion remains with the company.

If anything, the recent drama over her hiatus might have given her more momentum and attention than she would've had by staying on WWE programming in recent months.

Her return will feel impactful, and she can use her real frustration with WWE as part of her storyline, thus providing personal stakes to the angle.

Bringing Banks back at SummerSlam would make sense because it's one of the biggest shows of the year, and WWE needs to set the table for the women's division ahead of SmackDown Live's move to Fox in October.