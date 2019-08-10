Real Madrid Fans Vote Against Neymar Transfer in Poll Amid PSG Exit Rumours

Francois Mori/Associated Press

A majority of Real Madrid fans have voted against their club potentially signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

AS' Jonathan Meaney reported the findings of their poll on Saturday, with nearly 60 percent of more than 160,000 fans polled voting against the deal.

According to AS' Fernando Kallas, Real have opened talks with the Ligue 1 champions about a possible deal. He has also been strongly linked with a return to former club Barcelona, but the French side would rather sell to Real.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has confirmed talks are ongoing, and the 27-year-old will be held out of Sunday's clash with Nimes, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

Neymar has been the constant topic of transfer rumours throughout summer. Per Kallas, the relationship between him and PSG has been broken for two months, and Les Parisiens are willing to be flexible to move him on.

Real fans don't appear keen on his arrival, however. In the poll, one pointed at his injury record and behaviour off the pitch: "I'm a Madridista, and I have voted no. Apart from the stories off the pitch, I don't want Madrid to sign him because he's an injury-prone player and his foot has hasn't healed well. Why does Madrid want to spend a ton of money on a player who will be injured again in no time."

DOMINIQUE FAGET/Getty Images

Real already splashed the cash on a star winger this summer, bringing in Eden Hazard from Chelsea. A combination of the two flanking Karim Benzema could be deadly, but Los Blancos may have to get creative with their transfer budget.

The same goes for Barcelona, who signed Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. The Frenchman is expected to form a new world-class trident with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

The Catalans are reportedly not giving up on their former star man, however. According to Sport's Samuel Marsden, president Josep Maria Bartomeu is working on a deal:

Per Kallas, Madrid and PSG have an excellent working relationship, giving Los Blancos the edge in negotiations. Les Parisiens reportedly hold a grudge against Barcelona and believe the club has conspired with the player to create a "crisis" in the French capital.