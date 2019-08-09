Baker Mayfield on Big 12's 'Horns Down' Rule Change: 'I Think It's Very Soft'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2019

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield gives a signal during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield is not a fan of the Big 12's crackdown on the "Horns Down" taunt.

"I think it's very soft they're implementing a rule about it," Mayfield told Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast (h/t TMZ). "It shows the sensitivity of today's day and age."

The Big 12 announced this summer it will penalize players who use the gesture to mock opposing players or fans. The "Horns Down" signal has grown in popularity in recent years, especially during Texas football's recent downturn.

"If somebody scores real quickly, turns to their cheering section, and it's real quick and moves on, we'll probably not react like that," conference coordinator of football officials Greg Burks told reporters in July. "If they happened to turn to the other crowd or the other bench or it's prolonged toward another player, it will be treated like any other unsportsmanlike act."

          

