Roy Hibbert Reportedly Hired by 76ers to Join Coaching Staff

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 8: Roy Hibbert #55 of the Indiana Pacers prepares to shoot a free throw against the New York Knicks on April 8, 2015 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Former NBA center Roy Hibbert has joined the Philadelphia 76ers staff as a player development coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Hibbert last played in the NBA in 2016-17, spending nine seasons in the league. He was a two-time All-Star and a second-team All-Defensive player in 2013-14.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

