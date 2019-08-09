Roy Hibbert Reportedly Hired by 76ers to Join Coaching Staff

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Former NBA center Roy Hibbert has joined the Philadelphia 76ers staff as a player development coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Hibbert last played in the NBA in 2016-17, spending nine seasons in the league. He was a two-time All-Star and a second-team All-Defensive player in 2013-14.

