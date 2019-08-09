Browns' Antonio Callaway Suspended 4 Games for Substance Abuse Policy Violation

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 9, 2019

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 15: Antonio Callaway #11 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball after making a catch against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on December 15, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway will miss the first four games of the regular season due to a suspension.  

An NFL spokesperson announced Callaway's four-game ban stems from a violation of the league's substance abuse policy. 

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Callaway said in the announcement. "I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time. I know there's nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions."

Browns general manager John Dorsey also issued a statement: 

"We're disappointed in Antonio. Freddie and I have had a direct conversation with him about where we stand. He understands our expectations of him. We will continue to support him as long as he remains committed to taking advantage of the resources made available to him by our club and the league to help him become the best version of himself as a person first and foremost."

 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Related

    Browns Fantasy Football Takeaways

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Browns Fantasy Football Takeaways

    timtorch
    via Browns Wire

    The Baker Mayfield Report: Nothing but Positives

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    The Baker Mayfield Report: Nothing but Positives

    WKYC
    via WKYC

    Fantasy Must-Haves Emerging This Preseason

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Must-Haves Emerging This Preseason

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    AB's Foot Injury Has NFL Wondering If Raiders Made a Mistake

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB's Foot Injury Has NFL Wondering If Raiders Made a Mistake

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report