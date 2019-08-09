Browns' Antonio Callaway Suspended 4 Games for Substance Abuse Policy Violation

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway will miss the first four games of the regular season due to a suspension.

An NFL spokesperson announced Callaway's four-game ban stems from a violation of the league's substance abuse policy.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Callaway said in the announcement. "I made a mistake and I own that. I have taken steps to make myself better and I appreciate the Browns standing by me and supporting me during this time. I know there's nothing I can say to regain trust; it will all be about my actions."

Browns general manager John Dorsey also issued a statement:

"We're disappointed in Antonio. Freddie and I have had a direct conversation with him about where we stand. He understands our expectations of him. We will continue to support him as long as he remains committed to taking advantage of the resources made available to him by our club and the league to help him become the best version of himself as a person first and foremost."

