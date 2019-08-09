Cristiano Ronaldo Files Request to Have Civil Rape Case Moved to Private Forum

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has asked a judge to have his civil rape case moved from federal court to private arbitration.

TMZ Sports reported Ronaldo wants the case put in a private forum because Kathryn Mayorga previously agreed to a 2010 settlement that included a non-disclosure agreement after saying her raped her in 2009.

