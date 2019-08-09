Cristiano Ronaldo Files Request to Have Civil Rape Case Moved to Private Forum

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2019

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo stands for the the Champions League anthem ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal, first leg, soccer match between Ajax and Juventus at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has asked a judge to have his civil rape case moved from federal court to private arbitration. 

TMZ Sports reported Ronaldo wants the case put in a private forum because Kathryn Mayorga previously agreed to a 2010 settlement that included a non-disclosure agreement after saying her raped her in 2009. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Hazard Gets Real Madrid's No. 7

    Summer signing takes Ronaldo's old number

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard Gets Real Madrid's No. 7

    Summer signing takes Ronaldo's old number

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Man Utd Needed a Rebuild...and Failed Again

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Needed a Rebuild...and Failed Again

    Daniel Harris
    via the Guardian

    Leroy Sane Out Until 'February or March'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Leroy Sane Out Until 'February or March'

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Man City: Great Champions and a ‘Sportswashing Instrument’

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City: Great Champions and a ‘Sportswashing Instrument’

    The Independent
    via The Independent