5 Reasons Why It's Time for WWE to Ditch the PG Era

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has been struggling to keep its audience and fix its ratings slump in recent months, and among the most common suggestions for how to turn things around has been the abandonment of the PG Era.

The shift to "parental guidance" programming started in July 2008 and—despite hiccups now and then, such as Corey Graves swearing on the air—remains firm to this day.

There are benefits to being PG, with the biggest being a more family-friendly pitch to sponsors. But fans who miss the edgier product of the Attitude Era, blame this lighter tone as a major reason for tuning out.

While switching to a more mature TV-14 television content rating is nowhere near the magical solution to fix every problem in WWE, there's weight to the argument that it could help.

Here are five reasons why it might be time for the company to put the PG Era in the past.