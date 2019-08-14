6 Lessons AEW Can Learn from WWE to Ensure Successful Weekly TV Show

6 Lessons AEW Can Learn from WWE to Ensure Successful Weekly TV ShowAugust 14, 2019
All Elite Wrestling's TV premiere on October 2 is approaching fast, but without even an official title of the show, we're still in the dark on just what type of program this will be.
There are only so many ways a wrestling show can really be done, and after decades at the top of the food chain, WWE should have worked out all the kinks and streamlined this to a science.
However, Raw and SmackDown are struggling, and since AEW has made its name on being an alternative to WWE, now is the perfect time to strike with something different.
The trick will be looking at the problems with WWE's programming and learning from those mistakes what not to do, so let's take a look at some lessons AEW should keep in mind on their journey toward crafting the best show possible for today's wrestling fans.
Don't Be Repetitive
Practically everything has already been done in wrestling, as there's a finite amount of stories to be told. But WWE is even repetitive on the presentation of the show itself, which AEW needs to avoid like the plague.
Nearly every episode of Raw and SmackDown for over a decade has started with a 15 minute promo that is then recapped immediately after by the commentary team.
Longtime fans have an almost Pavlovian response to wrestlers being dumped outside the ring, because they've been trained to know that a commercial break is about to happen. Once Michael Cole says to stay tuned "as SmackDown rolls on," it's time to get up for the bathroom.
WWE has deviated from some of these norms in the past few weeks, but only out of desperation and chaos, rather than what feels like a true response to loosen the shackles and be more organic.
AEW will inevitably have its own feel, but must avoid becoming formulaic in any way, no matter how fun the content is.
A concerted effort should be made to have a script supervisor who keeps track of trends in order to switch things up and prevent each show from feeling like it comes from a template.
Don't Script Everyone's Promos or Overdo Talk Time
WWE used to allow performers to cut their own promos with just guidelines and bullet points, before getting into the habit of scripting every bit of dialogue.
This led to a bland atmosphere where everybody sounds the same, as what WWE gained in control over specific words, it sacrificed in character, variety, and execution.
You can tell when someone is struggling to remember lines written in someone else's voice, as it is jarring and unnatural. To make things worse, since WWE heavily focuses on talking segments, far too much time is spent listening to bad actors poorly delivering weak dialogue.
Thankfully, AEW has taken a stance against this by allowing people like MJF free will to do their own thing. But while AEW events have yet to feature much talking, with two hours to fill every week, more talking will be needed to buffer the wrestling and tell actual stories, and not everyone is MJF.
AEW needs to keep the focus on the in-ring product and limit the mic time of people who aren't extremely gifted talkers to the bare essentials. This isn't Shakespeare, and most stories aren't more complex than "I'm going to beat you up for revenge or to take your title, you jerk."
Those who aren't naturals on the mic should be coached to get over their stage fright, take acting classes, be given a manager to speak for them, or avoid a mic altogether.
"It" factor charisma cannot be manufactured, so AEW's writers should work alongside wrestlers to help them find their voice, rather than tell them what to regurgitate.
Actually Plan Ahead and Stop Changing Direction on a Whim
WWE Creative has an entire week in advance to plan each show, yet there are often times when matches are advertised mere hours beforehand, only to be changed.
Rewrites and changes to the card should only happen in rare circumstances, like when injuries take place, not based on what side of the bed someone woke up on.
AEW shows cannot be run with the same hectic scheduling. The card is always subject to change, but that shouldn't happen mid-show, with even the writers thrown for a loop.
Ideally, the more that can be settled on months in advance, the better, but at least weeks or days can make a big difference.
Since AEW will have four big events per year, there needs to be an outline of how major feuds will play out leading up to those big shows, with the minor details being tinkered with on a weekly basis for how to fill that out.
Changes should happen on the fly to account for unexpected reactions to wrestlers and stories, but people shouldn't show up to work and sit backstage during the show without a clue as to what they're doing for the second hour.
Don't Be a Buzzkill for the Crowd
If you watch an episode of Raw from the 1990s, you'll see a much more rabid audience who have packed the arena with signs and are very vocal compared to today's crowds.
Now, WWE polices fans too much in an attempt to mold them into a certain image of what it wants the background for these shows to be. Fans are told what they should like, rather than allowed to make their own decisions.
Obviously, some censorship is needed to remove problematic attendees or get rid of signs with hate speech or something truly bad, but WWE is just as quick to confiscate a sign that says CM Punk's name on it.
If a babyface is booed, the commentators cover it up or blatantly lie and say the opposite is happening. Taped episodes are edited to replace the crowd audio to better fit the narrative.
WWE even goes out of its way to call certain markets like "Bizarro World" and clarify that those fans "boo people they would normally cheer and cheer people they would normally boo."
AEW cannot let the inmates run the asylum, but has to learn from WWE that it isn't good to treat fans like they are only appreciated if they follow the script. If AEW crowds want to chant "one fall" along with a ring announcer, they need to be allowed to do that, and not be treated like an parent mad at their child for having fun on an entertainment show.
Being too strict has hindered WWE's fan participation and made the shows weaker, as a hot crowd can really upgrade a show's vibe.
If AEW wants to avoid looking like its run by a bunch of curmudgeons, things should be more relaxed to promote fan engagement, rather than punish people for coloring outside the lines.
Not Every Match Should Revolve Around Interferences
WWE seems to think virtually every match on television should end with another wrestler interfering.
To avoid having someone take a true pin or submission loss, more often than not, this results in a disqualification. At best, Wrestler X shows up to distract Wrestler Y, so Wrestler Z can hit them with one move after they turn back around, to get a tainted victory.
Even in tag team bouts, the rules get thrown out so everyone who isn't a legal competitor can come into the ring and the dominoes can fall in order.
When watching a match on Raw and SmackDown, it's usually just a waiting game for the inevitable interference, whereas AEW has to think of different ways to end matches.
The answer may be as simple as just letting people actually lose by pinfall and submission, and AEW seems to be going in this direction by not yet having multiple non-finishes on the pay-per-views.
But AEW can't rely on something like time-limit draws all the time as a replacement for this, either, or outright ban disqualifications entirely. The key is finding a balance of finishes for matches and not using the same few ideas as a perpetual crutch.
Don't Expand Unless Absolutely Ready
WWE has six shows with nine hours to fill per week, along with content on YouTube, the WWE Network and more.
This oversaturation of programming has stretched the company too thin to make sure it's all high-quality.
The writers experience creative burnout much quicker, which is why both brand splits eventually resorted to co-branded events, as separate pay-per-views were too hard to maintain.
Sometimes, less is more, and AEW can't lose sight of that, as the company is already expanding considerably from what it does now with Being the Elite series.
There are little expectations for a YouTube show that mostly goofs around for 20 minutes compared to producing two hours of live content every Wednesday night for TNT.
AEW cannot make the mistake of getting too ahead of itself by adding a third hour in a few months, or a second television show. No matter how much fans demand more, expansion should only happen when it is sustainable.
Hopefully, by applying these lessons, AEW will have such tremendous success that its television presence will grow naturally. Until then, here's hoping this one show will be what everyone is hoping for.
