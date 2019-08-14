6 Lessons AEW Can Learn from WWE to Ensure Successful Weekly TV Show

0 of 6

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling's TV premiere on October 2 is approaching fast, but without even an official title of the show, we're still in the dark on just what type of program this will be.

There are only so many ways a wrestling show can really be done, and after decades at the top of the food chain, WWE should have worked out all the kinks and streamlined this to a science.

However, Raw and SmackDown are struggling, and since AEW has made its name on being an alternative to WWE, now is the perfect time to strike with something different.

The trick will be looking at the problems with WWE's programming and learning from those mistakes what not to do, so let's take a look at some lessons AEW should keep in mind on their journey toward crafting the best show possible for today's wrestling fans.