Raiders' Mark Davis Says Athletics Front Office Have Been 'Real Pricks'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis didn't hold back when speaking about the Oakland Athletics' front office in an exclusive interview with Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic on Thursday.

Davis said the following when asked whether he was monitoring the Athletics' efforts to build a new stadium at Howard Terminal in Oakland:



"No, not at all. Unfortunately, there’s a problem there. As far as the players and everybody, we love the A’s. We seriously do. But the front office has been real pricks. They’ve been really f--king around with us up there, taking advantage of the situation. Which, it is their right to do it, but it makes it hard. Again though, we love the players, we love the A’s."

The Athletics and Raiders currently share RingCentral Coliseum, but the Silver and Black will move to Las Vegas next season.

The A's must hurdle some obstacles before the stadium dream can be realized. Per Reuters, Oakland must "secure the land and receive state and City Council approval." The team must also prepare an environmental impact report per instructions from the Port of Oakland commissioners.

The A's have the support of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, but per Reuters, the proposal "has met with opposition from workers and businesses near the Port of Oakland, who contend a stadium there will harm the city’s industrial economy."

Davis also had some parting words for the City of Oakland when Bonsignore mentioned city and county issues regarding selling the Coliseum land to the A's.

"They’re f--king totally dysfunctional. It’s that f--king bad over there," Davis said.

The Raiders and Athletics engaged in a small war of words in 2016 that originated with Davis. As Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote, "Davis accused the A’s of dragging their feet when addressing whether he would share the 120-acre Coliseum property for two new stadiums to be built."

In response, A's owner Lew Wolff issued his own statement, which read in part:

“It is unfortunate Mr. Davis decided to bring the A’s into his discussion about the Raiders’ stadium lease," Wolff wrote. "We respect his right to explore his options in and out of Oakland, including his widely reported consideration of Los Angeles and other markets. The A’s signed a 10-year lease at the Coliseum because we are committed to Oakland. Mr. Davis has said he is fully committed to do a new football stadium in Oakland and there is nothing in our lease that precludes Mr. Davis and the Raiders from building on the Coliseum site."

The Raiders have encountered their own issues with the city of Oakland, who filed a federal lawsuit against the team and the NFL in Dec. 2018 after the league approved the team's move to Vegas.

"The Raiders' illegal move lines the pockets of NFL owners and sticks Oakland, its residents, taxpayers and dedicated fans with the bill," Oakland City Attorney Barbara J. Parker stated. "The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold the defendants accountable and help to compensate Oakland for the damages the defendants' unlawful actions have caused and will cause to the people of Oakland."

Per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, the suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Ultimately, the two teams will be out of each other's way soon when the Raiders take off for Nevada in 2020, marking the first time since 1994 that the A's and Silver and Black didn't share a field.