Raiders News: OG Gabe Jackson Carted off with Leg Injury; Jon Gruden 'Concerned'

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Gabe Jackson was carted off the field with a leg injury during Thursday's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez noted Jackson was later spotted wearing a brace on his left knee and using crutches, though the severity of the injury is not yet known.

"We're concerned, obviously," Oakland coach Jon Gruden said, per Gutierrez. "Really concerned about him. But we'll get more information here and we can be specific for you. I don't want to speculate. Unfortunate. Hope he's OK."

A source told Jerry McDonald of the Oakland Tribune that "it doesn't look good."

A third-round pick in 2014, Jackson has spent his entire career in Oakland. Injuries are not something he has had to deal with much in his career, as he played in 48 of a possible 49 games from 2015 to 2017. Last year, he made 13 appearances before an elbow injury in Week 14 landed him on injured reserve.

Should the 6'3", 335-pound lineman have to miss time, the Raiders will have to fill a hole on the right side of the line.

Denver Kirkland and Jordan Devey could both be options as both got reps in with the first-team offense Thursday. 2013 seventh overall pick Jonathan Cooper could also get consideration, though he is expected to start the season at left guard for Richie Incognito, who faces a two-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

"We'll have to put our heads together to take a look where at we're going, if we need to," Gruden said, per Gutierrez.

The 28-year-old Jackson is scheduled to make $6.75 million in 2019. He has four years and $34.8 million remaining on his contract.