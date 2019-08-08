Free Agent Michael Beasley Suspended 5 Games for Anti-Drug Policy Violation

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' Michael Beasley (11) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Derrick White during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Darren Abate/Associated Press

Free-agent forward Michael Beasley has been suspended for five games for a violation of the NBA's anti-drug policy. 

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news.

Beasley, 30, was released by the Los Angeles Clippers after being traded by the Lakers at the deadline. He has gone unsigned since. His suspension would start once he is signed by an NBA team.

Typically, five-game suspensions are given to players who repeatedly violate the NBA's policy on marijuana. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

