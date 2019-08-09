Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus: 2019 ICC Odds, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Lintao Zhang/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid and Juventus meet in the 2019 International Champions Cup at the Friends Arena in Sweden on Saturday.

The match will conclude pre-season for both sides before the start of their domestic campaigns.

Atleti are unbeaten in pre-season, which included a 7-3 victory over Real Madrid in the ICC in New Jersey.

In contrast, Juve have struggled for form during their two games in summer preparations, and recently lost 3-2 to Tottenham Hotspur in Singapore.

Benfica have been crowned ICC champions after collecting maximum points from their three matches in the competition.

Date: Saturday, August 10

Time: 6 p.m. local, 5 p.m. BST, 12 p.m. ET

TV: Premier Sports 1 (UK)

Stream: Premier Player (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds: Atletico 13-8, Juve 6-4, draw 12-5 (via Oddschecker)

Preview

Lintao Zhang/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Sarri-ball has arrived at Juventus after the Italian champions handed the managerial reins to the former Chelsea and Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri. The 60-year-old is considered a tactical mastermind in his home country, but his methods were not appreciated in the Premier League during his single campaign in England.

Sarri now has the job of finding a method to utilise Cristiano Ronaldo in attack, but the manager is notoriously stubborn. Matthijs de Ligt's arrival from Ajax points towards the stylistic qualities Juve wish to have next term, with the ball-playing defender starting the attacks from the back.

This is only Sarri's third game in charge of the Old Lady, and the Turin club are still acclimatising to their new boss' methods.

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Atleti have been assured in their performances during pre-season, and the return of Diego Costa has significantly bolstered their attack.

Costa missed the conclusion of last season after serving an eight-match ban for grabbing and insulting a referee, but a new partnership with club-record signing Joao Felix could produce early dividends for Diego Simeone. The 7-3 win against their city rivals was stunning, with Costa finding the back of the net four times. However, the striker once again saw red after he was given his marching orders for fighting with Dani Carvajal.

According to Sky Sports, Simeone said he was pleased with his team's display as they prepare for the La Liga season: "Having seen Madrid, we looked for where we could harm them. We tried to find good places at the exit of the ball and we were very precise, that in football it is important. We have had a great time here."

The exit of Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona will have concerned Atleti fans, but the arrival of Felix has quelled fears about the future. If Costa can maintain his discipline next season, Simeone's team could have the firepower available to win silverware at home and abroad.