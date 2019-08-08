Report: Suspended Ex-Cowboys, Jets CB Morris Claiborne Agrees to Chiefs Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2019

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 04: Morris Claiborne #21 of the New York Jets in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback Morris Claiborne, who received a four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy, has reportedly reached an agreement with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year, $1.5 million contract. 

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the financial details. Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports noted Claiborne is traveling to Kansas City on Thursday night and will have a physical exam Friday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

