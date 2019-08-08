Report: Suspended Ex-Cowboys, Jets CB Morris Claiborne Agrees to Chiefs Contract

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback Morris Claiborne, who received a four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy, has reportedly reached an agreement with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the financial details. Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports noted Claiborne is traveling to Kansas City on Thursday night and will have a physical exam Friday.

