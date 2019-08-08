Sadio Mane 'An Option' for Liverpool vs. Norwich, Says Jurgen Klopp

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2019

Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane takes part in a training session at the Melwood Training ground in Liverpool, northwest England on May 28, 2019. (Photo by Anthony Devlin / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP/Getty Images)
ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Sadio Mane is in contention for Liverpool's Premier League season-opener against Norwich City at Anfield on Friday, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Mane only returned to training at Liverpool's Melwood base on Monday after going all the way to the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Senegal's 1-0 defeat to Algeria in Cairo took place on July 19, after which Mane finally took a break following a lengthy campaign for club and country:

However, Klopp said the forward already looks sharp and could face the newly promoted Canaries on Friday, per James Carroll on Liverpool's official website:

"Yes. He had only two weeks off, so he didn't lose a lot and that's the good news. He looks fit. Yes, he is an option. Yesterday was the first session with the team because Monday he came in about four o'clock or so when we'd already left and Tuesday the team was off and he had his individual session.

"Yes, he [was] now with the team for the first time and looks absolutely OK, in good spirits and looking forward to it. So, yes, he's an option, but we will see."

Mane, 27, is one of Liverpool's most important players.

He was phenomenal last season, netting 22 goals as Liverpool came second in the Premier League, and he played a key role in the Reds' UEFA Champions League triumph:

Along with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, he is part of arguably the best attacking line in the Premier League.

The problem for Liverpool is they have little adequate back-up for their forward trio, especially given they have made no significant attacking signings this summer.

Klopp has a decision to make on whether to rest Mane, confident in the knowledge Liverpool can beat Norwich without him, or play the former Southampton man and risk him picking up an injury because of a lack of fitness.

If he opts to play Mane and he does pick up a knock, it would be a huge blow.

Liverpool earned 97 points last season in the Premier League and lost just one game, yet they still came second to Manchester City:

They will likely need a similar level of consistency in 2019-20 if they are to be in with a chance of breaking their league title duck, which stretches back to 1990.

The visit of Norwich to Anfield is followed by an away trip to Southampton and home clash against Arsenal.

Liverpool need to make a fast start to the campaign if they want to make another tilt at the title, but Klopp may well have to be discerning about how he uses Mane early on.  

Related

    Spurs Sign Sessegnon from Fulham

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Spurs Sign Sessegnon from Fulham

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Lo Celso Having Spurs Medical

    Argentina star close to transfer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lo Celso Having Spurs Medical

    Argentina star close to transfer

    via Mail Online

    FIFA 20 First-Look Is Here 🎮

    B/R gets hands on with the new game 👉

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    FIFA 20 First-Look Is Here 🎮

    B/R gets hands on with the new game 👉

    Nick Akerman
    via Bleacher Report

    Spurs Loan USA's Carter-Vickers to Stoke

    CCV has eight caps for USMNT

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Spurs Loan USA's Carter-Vickers to Stoke

    CCV has eight caps for USMNT

    Stoke City FC
    via Stoke City FC