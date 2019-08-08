Gary Neville Calls Romelu Lukaku Unprofessional Ahead of Inter Milan Transfer

Suhaimi Abdullah/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has called the club's striker Romelu Lukaku unprofessional and suggested he is overweight ahead of his move to Inter Milan.

The Belgium striker appears set to end a two-year stint at Old Trafford and join the Serie A giants. According to BBC Sport's Simon Stone, a deal has been agreed that could see United eventually earn £74 million for the player.

In response to a Twitter post from The Athletic's Andy Mitten about Lukaku, Neville commented on the player's attitude and condition ahead of the move:

As Stone noted, Lukaku has been training with former club Anderlecht in pre-season in an attempt to push the transfer to Milan through.

Per Goal, the player's agent Federico Pastorello posted the following on Instagram:

Match of the Day shared footage of the former Everton and Chelsea player arriving in Italy:

Given his conduct over the summer, Lukaku appears set for a bitter departure from United after two campaigns of inconsistency.

In addition to training at Anderlecht, the forward posted information from United's pre-season testing that showed he'd clocked the second-fastest top speed of any player in the squad. The clip was sarcastically captioned "lack of pace" before being deleted.

There have been high points for Lukaku at United. The player enjoyed a fine start to his career at Old Trafford following a switch from Everton—although he failed to keep up his goalscoring form for the remainder of his Red Devils career.

However, overall he's been a consistent goalscorer in the Premier League, and he's capable of finding the net in different ways:

Last term, the flaws in his game became clear at United. When manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sought to implement a more fluid front three, his lack of mobility, absence of desire to press off the ball and poor play with his back to goal meant Lukaku struggled.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News assessed the options available up top for United following the imminent departure of Lukaku:

Football journalist Sam Pilger thinks United's squad is weaker than it was last season ahead of the new campaign:

With the transfer deadline for Premier League clubs 5 p.m. (BST) on Thursday, the Red Devils don't have much time to secure a replacement for the striker. According to Sky In Italy (h/t Sky Sports), United do hold an interest in Juventus' Mario Mandzukic.

Neville is clearly content to see the back of Lukaku, though, and will no doubt be hoping that any late recruit has a better attitude than the man he's set to replace.