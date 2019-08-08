Report: Arsenal Agree £8M Fee with Chelsea for Transfer of David Luiz

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly agreed an £8 million fee with Chelsea for defender David Luiz.

Speculation gathered pace on Wednesday about the Brazilian's desire to move to the Emirates Stadium. Journalist David Ornstein reported on Thursday, the final day of the Premier League's summer transfer window, that the deal was edging closer:

Per Ornstein and Simon Stone, the 32-year-old did not take part in full training with the Blues first team on Wednesday despite being at Chelsea's Cobham base.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.