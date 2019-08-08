Report: Arsenal Agree £8M Fee with Chelsea for Transfer of David Luiz

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2019

MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - AUGUST 03: David Luiz of FC Chelsea looks on during the pre-season friendly match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Chelsea at Borussia-Park on August 3, 2019 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly agreed an £8 million fee with Chelsea for defender David Luiz.

Speculation gathered pace on Wednesday about the Brazilian's desire to move to the Emirates Stadium. Journalist David Ornstein reported on Thursday, the final day of the Premier League's summer transfer window, that the deal was edging closer:

Per Ornstein and Simon Stone, the 32-year-old did not take part in full training with the Blues first team on Wednesday despite being at Chelsea's Cobham base.

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Arsenal, Chelsea Agree David Luiz Deal 🚨

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal, Chelsea Agree David Luiz Deal 🚨

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Man Utd Target Inaki Williams

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Target Inaki Williams

    via men

    Report: Real Madrid and PSG in Neymar Talks

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Real Madrid and PSG in Neymar Talks

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Dybala Agrees Spurs Move; Image Rights Delay Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dybala Agrees Spurs Move; Image Rights Delay Deal

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report