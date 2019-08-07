Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde After Chris Davis Dustup: 'Frustration Boils Over'

Will Newton/Getty Images

After being involved in a heated exchange with first baseman Chris Davis during a 14-2 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday, Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde downplayed the dugout altercation while saying "frustration boils over" at times.

The first-year skipper told reporters after the game:

"It was just a disagreement we had in the dugout. What was said and what we talked about, I'm not going to get into. We're going to keep it in house. It's private. But, yeah, it's just, you know, something that happens sometimes, and frustration boils over a little bit when not playing our best baseball the last couple games. And unfortunately, I'm embarrassed that it was caught on camera and people had to see it, but sometimes those things happen."

The incident in question came during the bottom of the fifth inning, when Davis had to be restrained by outfielder Mark Trumbo and hitting coach Don Long:

Davis, who was 0-for-1 with a strikeout, was removed from the game for pinch hitter Jace Peterson. When asked about pulling Davis, Hyde made it clear that it was his decision.

"We had words, and I took him out of the game," Hyde said.

He noted that he and Davis have a "good relationship" and that disputes like that happen in "competitive environments." He expects both he and the veteran player will be able to put the matter behind them.

It marked just the latest lowlight in what has been a rough season in Baltimore. Wednesday's loss marked the end of a three-game sweep that saw the Yankees outscore the Orioles by a combined score of 32-12. The loss drops them to 38-76 on the season, putting them 37 games back in the American League East—and there are still 48 games to play.

Meanwhile, Davis has struggled mightily once again, as his average is below the Mendoza Line for the second consecutive season. He is hitting .182/.269/.320 with nine home runs and 31 RBI in 84 games.

From Sept. 14 of last year to April 13, the 2013 Silver Slugger's had to endure a record 62 consecutive plate appearances without a base hit.

At this point, the only thing keeping Davis in the lineup, and possibly on the roster, is his enormous contract. Not only is he making $17 million this season, but the 33-year-old still has three years and $51 million remaining on the seven-year, $161 million deal he signed back in January 2016.