WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from August 7

Credit: WWE.com

The penultimate stop on the road to TakeOver: Toronto rolled through the WWE Network on Wednesday night as NXT presented the final hype for the hotly anticipated live-event special.

Sprinkled in between the build to Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano and Shayna Baszler vs. Mia Yim was in-ring action pitting Matt Riddle against Killian Dain and Joaquin Wilde against Shane Thorne.

Who emerged from those bouts victoriously and was any furniture demolished when The Street Profits and The Undisputed Era signed the contract for their NXT Tag Team Championship match?

Find out now with this recap of the August 7 broadcast.