WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from August 7
The penultimate stop on the road to TakeOver: Toronto rolled through the WWE Network on Wednesday night as NXT presented the final hype for the hotly anticipated live-event special.
Sprinkled in between the build to Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano and Shayna Baszler vs. Mia Yim was in-ring action pitting Matt Riddle against Killian Dain and Joaquin Wilde against Shane Thorne.
Who emerged from those bouts victoriously and was any furniture demolished when The Street Profits and The Undisputed Era signed the contract for their NXT Tag Team Championship match?
Find out now with this recap of the August 7 broadcast.
NXT Tag Team Championship Contract Signing
William Regal officiated the contract signing between NXT tag team champions The Street Profits and Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.
Fish and O'Reilly mocked the idea of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins as tag team champions, calling them a joke and claiming the titleholders are not on their level.
A fired up Ford said they only have one option and that is to win!
At "TakeOver: Toronto, The Street Profits gonna beat that ass and that...is undisputed," Dawkins said, putting an exclamation point on the promo.
Grade
A
Analysis
The Street Profits have so frequently been labeled a fun-loving tandem of good guys that the idea of them being serious and really selling a feud may seem somewhat foreign. Here, they answered the mockery of their hard work and dedication to the sport with fire and realness that served as perfect exclamation point on the build.
The Street Profits have always been that team that has had the potential to be a breakout act but needed an opportunity. They got it and since, have been a revelation.
Jaoquin Wilde vs. Shane Thorne
After a disappointing loss to Angel Garza in the Breakout Tournament, Jaoquin Wilde sought his first televised win in NXT as he battled Shane Thorne in singles competition.
Thorne grounded him, working Wilde over as commentators Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness reminded fans of the intestinal injury that nearly took the babyface's life a few years back.
The resilient competitor fought back and delivered a tope through the turnbuckles. He built momentum as Thorne narrowly avoided a countout.
The Aussie and former one-half of TM-61 fought back and delivered a picture-perfect running knee to the head for the pinfall victory.
Result
Thorne defeated Wilde
Grade
B
Analysis
The announce team really put Wilde over strong, talking about his journey to WWE and overcoming an illness that nearly led to his demise, only for him to lose. It is questionable storytelling, to say the least.
Thorne winning is great for his character but only if there is actually a direction NXT officials are heading with him. Giving their treatment of TM-61, confidence that will happen is not at its height.
Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain
Before Matt Riddle could actually make his way to the ring, Killian Dain appeared from out of nowhere, wiping the Original Bro out with a cross body block.
He followed by throwing Riddle into the steel steps, then delivered a cannonball.
Dain casually walked to the back as Riddle struggled to his feet.
Result
No match
Grade
C
Analysis
Bait and switch booking is a big no-no in that alienates fans and frustrates audiences that tuned in specifically to see a certain match.
It felt entirely too early to book this match anyway, so having it not happen because of another Dain attack feels like a misstep that could have been avoided simply by not announcing the match and letting the assault go on as obviously planned.
For a match billed as the main event, this left a sour taste in the fans' mouths at a time when NXT is hitting on all cylinders elsewhere.