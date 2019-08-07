Cowboys and Jerry Jones Foundation to Donate $50K to El Paso Shooting Victims

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

The Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and Dallas Cowboys will donate $50,000 to a fund set up for victims of Saturday's shooting in El Paso, Texas, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Twenty-two people are dead and another 24 were injured after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso.

"We are so appreciative of the support that we have in El Paso," Jerry Jones told reporters following the shooting. "And it's just unthinkable and a tragedy that they're having to live right there with that. But we all are in heart and spirit, we share that. We all do. It's just so sad for those families. All those innocent people."

According to CNN's Theresa Waldrop and Paul P. Murphy, police took Patrick Crusius into custody and prosecutors are considering hate crime charges for the shooting based on an anti-immigrant post the 21-year-old uploaded online before the shooting.

In the wake of the shooting, the El Paso Community Foundation set up a fund to aid those affected.