Cowboys and Jerry Jones Foundation to Donate $50K to El Paso Shooting Victims

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2019

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones welcomes fans to his team's opening practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

The Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and Dallas Cowboys will donate $50,000 to a fund set up for victims of Saturday's shooting in El Paso, Texas, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota

Twenty-two people are dead and another 24 were injured after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso.

"We are so appreciative of the support that we have in El Paso," Jerry Jones told reporters following the shooting. "And it's just unthinkable and a tragedy that they're having to live right there with that. But we all are in heart and spirit, we share that. We all do. It's just so sad for those families. All those innocent people."

According to CNN's Theresa Waldrop and Paul P. Murphy, police took Patrick Crusius into custody and prosecutors are considering hate crime charges for the shooting based on an anti-immigrant post the 21-year-old uploaded online before the shooting.

In the wake of the shooting, the El Paso Community Foundation set up a fund to aid those affected.

Related

    Cowboys waive Lance Lenoir

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys waive Lance Lenoir

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Dallas Cowboys Make Donation To El Paso Mass Shooting Victims’ Fund

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys Make Donation To El Paso Mass Shooting Victims’ Fund

    Cbslocal
    via Cbslocal

    Maher Might Be Cowboys Weakest Link, for Now

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Maher Might Be Cowboys Weakest Link, for Now

    K.D. Drummond
    via Cowboys Wire

    3 Players to Watch for the Cowboys in Their Preseason Opener

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    3 Players to Watch for the Cowboys in Their Preseason Opener

    Matthew Schmidt
    via ClutchPoints