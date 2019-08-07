Report: Real Madrid Discussing Neymar Transfer Amid PSG Unrest Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Neymar is reportedly unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain, but returning to former club Barcelona isn't his only option. The world's most expensive player could reportedly earn a move to Barca's bitter rivals Real Madrid, with Los Blancos opening talks about a possible deal on Wednesday, per Sky Sports.

The report noted how Neymar is eager to leave the French capital, but Les Parisiens "are unlikely to sanction a sale unless they are able to recoup the £200m they spent" back in 2017.

Sky believe Real are yet to make a firm bid:

However, Sport (h/t Goal) has outlined the package on offer:

Whatever value Real are assigning to the Brazil international, securing his signature would represent a coup on two levels. Aside from getting one over on Barcelona, Neymar's arrival would also complete a necessary overhaul of Real's forward line after the signings of winger Eden Hazard and striker Luka Jovic earlier this summer.

Putting Neymar alongside this pair would give Los Merengues the star power they have missed since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus last summer. Ronaldo wasn't adequately replaced and Real devolved from a team that won the UEFA Champions League three seasons in a row to a squad that finished third in La Liga and were eliminated by Ajax at the last-16 stage in Europe.

Neymar hasn't lifted the Champions League trophy since he was a Barca player in 2015. He hasn't yielded the success at Europe's top table PSG crave, despite some fine individual performances:

Even so, domestic dominance hasn't been enough to stop Neymar wanting to leave the Parc des Princes. He formally notified PSG of his desire to move on last month.

Barca were widely expected to capitalise, but the Blaugrana instead wrapped up the signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. Barcelona vice-president JordiCardoner recently played down interest, telling TV3 (h/t Ben Hayward of the London Evening Standard): "As of today, there is no case, as the president said."

With Griezmann joining Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona no longer have a pressing need to pursue what would be a hugely expensive Neymar deal. By contrast, Real still need a new marquee attraction to be the face of a successful post-Ronaldo era.