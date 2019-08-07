Auburn Didn't Publicly Report Self-Imposed Sanctions After Chuck Person's Arrest

Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images

The Auburn Tigers basketball program didn't publicly disclose a series of self-imposed recruiting sanctions it put in place following the arrest of former assistant coach Chuck Person as part of the FBI's investigation into alleged corruption within college basketball.

Auburn University confirmed to Sam Blum of AL.com the list of penalties included limitations on unofficial visits, official visits, contacts, evaluations and phone calls, and noted the basketball staff, led by head coach Bruce Pearl, didn't do any recruiting activities from September 2017 through April 2018.

"If it's OK with you, I'm leaving those subjects alone and refer you to compliance," Pearl told AL.com.

All of the sanctions were a direct result of Person's actions, but Auburn is no longer serving any of the self-imposed penalties, per Blum.

Person pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in March after being charged with accepting an estimated $91,500 in bribes to steer potential clients to a Pittsburgh-based financial adviser if they reached the NBA.

The 55-year-old Alabama native, who was voted the 1987 NBA Rookie of the Year, avoided jail time when he was sentenced in July. He must serve 200 hours of community service and forfeit the $91,500.

"I did wrong," Person said. "I've got to make amends for what I did."

Auburn overcame the previously undisclosed sanctions to reach the program's first Final Four last season.

The Tigers posted a 30-10 record and won the 2019 SEC Tournament championship before a memorable March Madness run that ended with a loss to the eventual national champion Virginia Cavaliers.

Last month, Pearl said on the College Hoops Today podcast with CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein (via AL.com) he felt further punishment could still be handled down by the NCAA.

"I am anticipating that we are not finished completely," he said. "I am anticipating because we have gotten through a lot of things with the NCAA, obviously with the federal government, that case is closed. But I would [anticipate] that we would have to finish some things up. I do feel like the worst is behind us."

Auburn is scheduled to open the 2019-20 season Nov. 5 against the Georgia Southern Eagles.