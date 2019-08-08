Every Rebuilding NBA Team's Biggest Need Right Now

0 of 8

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Every rebuilding NBA team needs something.

If they didn't, their rebuilding project would be complete, right?

These clubs are in the process of restructuring their rosters. While most are predictably coming off abysmal seasons, not every team that flopped in 2018-19 is now a rebuilder. Non-playoff participants like the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks, for instance, have assembled enough young talent that they're much closer to built than still building.

The following eight teams, though, are still setting up their infrastructures. Some have solid foundations that just need the proper supporting pieces. Others are operating with blank canvasses and require complete overhauls.

By combining past production with future projections, we have pinpointed the most critical need for each of these clubs.