Report: Arsenal Reject Alex Iwobi £30M Transfer Bid by Everton

Report: Arsenal Reject Alex Iwobi £30M Transfer Bid by EvertonAugust 7, 2019
Arsenal have reportedly rejected a £30 million bid from Everton for midfielder Alex Iwobi.
News of the offer came via Sky Sports News' Blake Welton, who said the Toffees are likely to come back with an increased bid for the 23-year-old before the transfer deadline closes on Thursday at 5 p.m. (BST).
The story was confirmed by BBC Sport's David Ornstein, who added that Everton are seeking to sign Iwobi in addition to Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha:
David Ornstein @bbcsport_david
As per others, Everton £30m bid for Alex Iwobi rejected. Made to Arsenal today & knocked back. Expected to return with improved offer but likely need £40m+ to be accepted. 23yo not agitating but would go if deal agreed. #EFC interest recent & is in addition to Wilfied Zaha #CPFC
