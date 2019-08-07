Report: Arsenal Reject Alex Iwobi £30M Transfer Bid by Everton

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly rejected a £30 million bid from Everton for midfielder Alex Iwobi.

News of the offer came via Sky Sports News' Blake Welton, who said the Toffees are likely to come back with an increased bid for the 23-year-old before the transfer deadline closes on Thursday at 5 p.m. (BST).

The story was confirmed by BBC Sport's David Ornstein, who added that Everton are seeking to sign Iwobi in addition to Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha:

