Report: Arsenal Reject Alex Iwobi £30M Transfer Bid by Everton

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2019

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - MAY 29: Alex Iwobi of Arsenal scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on May 29, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly rejected a £30 million bid from Everton for midfielder Alex Iwobi.

News of the offer came via Sky Sports News' Blake Welton, who said the Toffees are likely to come back with an increased bid for the 23-year-old before the transfer deadline closes on Thursday at 5 p.m. (BST).

The story was confirmed by BBC Sport's David Ornstein, who added that Everton are seeking to sign Iwobi in addition to Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha:

  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.      

Related

    Report: Man Utd Bid $67M for Neres

    Ajax reject bid according to Brazilian reports

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Man Utd Bid $67M for Neres

    Ajax reject bid according to Brazilian reports

    Lucas Sposito
    via Sport Witness

    Madrid Will Go for Neymar If Pogba Bid Fails

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Madrid Will Go for Neymar If Pogba Bid Fails

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Danny Welbeck Set to Sign for Watford

    Former Man Utd and Arsenal striker available on a free

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Danny Welbeck Set to Sign for Watford

    Former Man Utd and Arsenal striker available on a free

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Opinion: Alex Iwobi Is Must Sell at $36M

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Opinion: Alex Iwobi Is Must Sell at $36M

    Pain in the Arsenal
    via Pain in the Arsenal