Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Are the Panthers Being Too Cautious with Cam Newton?

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers aren't going to take any chances with Cam Newton's recovery from an offseason shoulder injury. Head coach Ron Rivera stated the quarterback won't play during team's first preseason contest, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

Rivera's stated the decision is "just to be careful" and the franchise signal-caller hadn't experienced any setbacks in training camp. Newton probably won't see much action during the preseason.

The organization wants to make sure its quarterback is fully healthy for the start of the regular season—which is understandable. However, Newton is working on a tightening his throwing motion while simultaneously trying to build chemistry within the offense.

"It's still a work in progress," he said last week, per WFNZ-AM. "One thing I wanted to work on was just being honest with myself. Knowing when to sit out of practice and working on my body. I'm as hungry as ever. But guys that are on board on offense need me to be my best self."



At some point, Newton must test himself. He's doing so at times in practice and ripping some throws.

"It's all good vibes right now," wider receiver D.J. Moore said, per La Canfora.

A week or two from now, the three-time Pro Bowler should test himself against legitimate competition. He'll need to get hit a time or two and see how the shoulder reacts. The Indianapolis Colts' Andrew Luck started the first three preseason contests last year after missing the 2017 campaign because of a shoulder injury.

Veteran quarterbacks, in general, don't play much in the preseason. But they still want to get on the field, put a couple of successful drives together and ready themselves for the regular season. Newton needs to do the same. If he doesn't take the field by Week 3—the so-called dress rehearsal—the Panthers are being far too conservative and holding the entire offense back.