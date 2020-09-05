Cowboys Rumors: Sean Lee, La'el Collins to Be Placed on Injured Reserve

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Injuries have struck yet again for Sean Lee.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys placed the linebacker on injured reserve Sunday because of a pelvis strain. Archer also noted the NFC East team placed right tackle La'el Collins on injured reserve because of a hip injury.

Lee, 34, missed 51 games because of injuries in his first nine seasons, and hamstring issues limited him to just 15 games between the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

He played a full 16 games in 2019, however, registering 86 tackles and a sack.

Unlike in the past, the Cowboys don't need Lee to be a central pillar of their defense at linebacker, with Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch already available. Instead, the Penn State product has given the team solid depth at the position and a solid option on special teams.

When healthy, he has been productive. He's a two-time Pro Bowler who posted over 100 tackles in four seasons and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2016.

While that level of play is behind him, Lee remains an important leader and depth piece in Dallas.



As for the right tackle spot, Archer noted Brandon Knight could have been a replacement option for Collins but is dealing with an ankle injury. That leaves Cameron Erving and Terence Steele as other potential replacements.