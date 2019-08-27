Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode Embarrass Tag Division and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Sometimes it's best to take it slow as WWE did with the August 26 edition of Raw. Rather than continuing to push frantically forward, the company gave the talent a chance to work, delivering great matches all over the card.

Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre played out as if it were the main event in a physical, high-octane clash of styles. The Scottish Psychopath ultimately lost out in the latest unfortunate roadblock for a star with all the talent to succeed.

AJ Styles casually accepted another title match with Braun Strowman and left The OC behind. However, in the end, the trio were embarrassed once more by the power and ferocity of The Monster Among Men.

No bout was a bigger deal than WWE's tag team turmoil match, though. In the biggest one in the company's history, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode pulled off an unlikely upset that proved everything about its perception of the division.

These contests did not make for the most exciting or surprising episode for the red brand, but they formed a backbone that could make Raw better in time.