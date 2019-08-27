Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode Embarrass Tag Division and More WWE Raw Fallout

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode Embarrass Tag Division and More WWE Raw FalloutAugust 27, 2019
Sometimes it's best to take it slow as WWE did with the August 26 edition of Raw. Rather than continuing to push frantically forward, the company gave the talent a chance to work, delivering great matches all over the card.
Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre played out as if it were the main event in a physical, high-octane clash of styles. The Scottish Psychopath ultimately lost out in the latest unfortunate roadblock for a star with all the talent to succeed.
AJ Styles casually accepted another title match with Braun Strowman and left The OC behind. However, in the end, the trio were embarrassed once more by the power and ferocity of The Monster Among Men.
No bout was a bigger deal than WWE's tag team turmoil match, though. In the biggest one in the company's history, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode pulled off an unlikely upset that proved everything about its perception of the division.
These contests did not make for the most exciting or surprising episode for the red brand, but they formed a backbone that could make Raw better in time.
Robert Roode Benefits from WWE's Insistence on Keeping Dolph Ziggler Relevant
In a tag team turmoil match, The Viking Raiders eliminated The B-Team and then fought The OC to a double disqualification.
This set up the unlikely pairing of Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode to pull off a four-team sweep, eliminating Lucha House Party, The Revival, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder and Heavy Machinery.
This was weird booking all around. WWE showcased a series of talented and established teams and then threw them all out to give Roode and Ziggler an unlikely victory. It was especially surprising since The Glorious One, who has barely been on TV, carried his team through it.
The Showoff has been stuck in a rut, and it felt like time to step back with him. However, WWE cannot help but feature him even at the expense of rebuilding his credibility. Right now, he is in as bad a state as he has ever been, yet he just beat four tag teams in a row.
More than anything, this feels like a statement on how the company sees tag team wrestling. A makeshift tag team, feuding for the world title, won the belts and then another makeshift team formed to combat them even when legitimate contenders were available.
The one man who did benefit was Roode. He has been doing nothing for so long, but he was available when it matters. He is a great talent past his prime but still able to perform at a high level in the ring and on the mic.
The 42-year-old can ride the wave of Ziggler's consistent spotlight to another major opportunity. Perhaps he could even get a singles run again soon.
The Tag Team Division Once More Loses What Little Recognition It Had
While Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler ride a wave of surprise momentum, many others teams are left out in the cold. The Viking Raiders were protected with a double disqualification, but they should have been the favorites to win the entire match.
The Revival got a pass because Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are already on track for a title match against The New Day. Heavy Machinery were embarrassed worst of all by losing last to this team that didn't even have to cheat to emerge victorious.
This isn't even to mention other teams such as The Authors of Pain or even The Ascension who could not get into this massive eight-team match. WWE has set up a scenario where everyone suffers except WWE.
Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman will be stretched thin by having to pull double duty. The tag team division looks shallow despite only being short of The Usos. Ziggler and Roode likely get no time to honestly build their team chemistry and are now stuck in an alliance for months.
It would be nice if WWE cared enough to commit to anyone in this division. Perhaps everyone is suffering for the mistake of The Usos.
Drew McIntyre Deserved Better Than Brief King of the Ring Run
Drew McIntyre put a beating on Ricochet in the first round. His overconfidence was backed up right until he ran into the Recoil. The One and Only then scaled the ropes to hit a 630 splash to seal the victory and move on in King of the Ring.
Before the brackets were revealed, The Scottish Psychopath was a clear favorite to win the tournament. However, it became far less clear when he was paired with the only other favorite on the Raw side in Ricochet.
Only one man could walk out of the first round with a win, making it hard to fathom why they were paired in the first round. These two should have been fighting in the semifinals instead. Their match together showed that pretty clearly.
While it could be argued McIntyre can handle the loss, he still has never been given legitimate momentum. He loses every feud he is in and often fails when he is expected to succeed. It's hard to tell where The Scottish Psychopath went wrong.
He's got the size, the look, the charisma and the mic skills to be one of WWE's top heels. Few guys can claim to be the complete package, but McIntyre can. Why can't WWE see that?
Braun Strowman Will Dismantle The OC at This Rate
Braun Strowman once more fought AJ Styles for the United States Championship, and The OC and Seth Rollins were banned from ringside.
After the referee went down, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson stormed the ring, and the official caught The Monster Among Men with a steel chair and DQed him.
After the match, Strowman took out everyone all on his own. It was another telling sign that even the trio together is not good enough to take down this one massive giant. He looks completely unstoppable right now.
If this pays off for The Monster with a championship victory, that's great, but it feels more likely he'll just fall short. Meanwhile, Styles, Gallows and Anderson were made to look like fools for nothing. This is too early in the run of The OC to be manhandled.
It would be best if The Phenomenal One found a new rival while Rollins and Strowman turn their focus to each other as well as Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. WWE is already taking opportunities at Clash of Champions away from stars by having Rollins and Strowman in two title matches.
At the very least, the United States champion could get a new rival. Cedric Alexander is building some momentum lately. Cesaro is free now, and it's not like anyone needs him to stay as a heel. SmackDown also has a lot of free challengers.