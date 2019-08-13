Sasha Banks' Return, Seth Rollins Makes a New Friend and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The fallout from SummerSlam was palpable as new dynamics were established on the August 12 edition of WWE Raw in the wake of major victories. Some of the biggest stars of the night were not even on Sunday's card, but they were clearly paying attention to the show.

Becky Lynch pulled off a signature victory over Natalya at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but Sasha Banks showed her and her most recent challenger no respect on Monday. The Boss returned to WWE with an emphatic statement, laying out both women.

Samoa Joe continued his evolution as a performer by shutting up Sami Zayn with a Coquina Clutch. However, he did not quite declare he's ready to turn face just yet.

Dolph Ziggler followed up Sunday's embarrassing loss at the hands of Goldberg with more embarrassment. He tapped out to The Miz, perhaps throwing out the last shreds of credibility he has left.

One man continuing to prove his own credibility is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath put on a show with Cedric Alexander and took the win. He clearly established his status as the favorite in the newly announced return of King of the Ring.

Braun Strowman stopped a three-on-one assault by The OC on Seth Rollins, setting up an unlikely friendship. However, it is not entirely clear whose title The Monster Among Men is interested in.

These moments highlighted one of the most action-driven editions of Raw in recent memory, showcasing how ready WWE is start telling brand new stories.