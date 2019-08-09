1 Thing We've Learned About Every NFL Team During Training Camp

27 of 32

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

This time last offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL. They were dealing with Le'Veon Bell's holdout, and media attention galore surrounded the situation. Now, Bell is gone—so is star receiver Antonio Brown—and the Steelers pale in comparison to the Browns and the Ravens in terms of preseason hype.

One could be forgiven for overlooking the fact that Pittsburgh was just one victory away from winning the AFC North last season.

Teams won't be forgiven for overlooking the Steelers this season. They still have Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback and a plethora of talent around him. This is a tremendous football team, and it seems to enjoy the lack of drama and media attention.

"We're under the radar, no one's picking us to do anything, and we're just going to come out and play football," Roethlisberger told Albert Breer of The MMQB. "That's what it's about for us, coming out here and being part of it, being here for each other, and playing and trying to be the best."

The Ravens face the pressure of being defending AFC North champions, and the Browns must deal with high expectations. The Steelers, by comparison, are loose and focused solely on the business of football—which could make them extremely dangerous in 2019.