Why Wait? One Prospect Each MLB Team Must Call Up Now

6 of 6

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks: IF/OF Joshua Rojas

The D-backs acquired three top-tier prospects from the Astros in the Zack Greinke deal, with right-handers Corbin Martin and J.B. Bukauskas and slugger Seth Beer appearing on various leaguewide top 100 lists at one time or another.

However, it's the fourth prospect piece in the deal who could be the first to don a Diamondbacks uniform. A 26th-round pick in 2017, Joshua Rojas is hitting .329/.418/.594 with 31 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs and 33 steals in 101 games between Double-A and Triple-A.

The Diamondbacks have shown an affinity for guys that can play all over the field with Brandon Drury, Chris Owings and 2019 breakout star Ketel Marte all deployed in roving roles. Rojas is cut from a similar cloth.

Colorado Rockies: OF Sam Hilliard

At 25 years old and with a full season at the Triple-A level now under his belt, Sam Hilliard is a finished product.

He's going to strike out a decent amount and he might never hit .250 in the majors, but his power is legit, he runs well and he has the tools to be an above-average defensive right fielder.

He has an .863 OPS with 29 home runs and 20 steals this season, and if the Rockies are going to entertain the idea of trading Charlie Blackmon this winter, it might be a good idea to get a long look at Hilliard now as a potential replacement.

Los Angeles Dodgers: 2B/SS Gavin Lux

If there is any top prospect who is going to force his team's hand into an earlier-than-expected promotion, it's Gavin Lux.

The 21-year-old is hitting an absolutely ridiculous .452/.537/.841 with 27 extra-base hits in 30 games since being promoted to Triple-A, and he has slugged 22 home runs total this season after hitting just 22 total in his first three pro seasons.

With Max Muncy and Corey Seager manning the middle infield spots on an everyday basis at the MLB level, there's no clear path to playing time. But if Lux keeps hitting like this, the Dodgers will find a way to get his bat into the lineup.

San Diego Padres: 3B Ty France

Veteran Ian Kinsler was signed to serve as a stopgap while Luis Urias and Fernando Tatis Jr. settled in as the everyday middle infielders. He's hitting just .217 with a .636 OPS in 277 plate appearances on the season.

Meanwhile, Ty France is batting a robust .391/.472/.771 with 23 doubles and 26 home runs in 69 games at Triple-A, and it might be time to open up a spot for him on the MLB bench by designating Kinsler for assignment.

France, 25, is limited to the corner infield spots and he's not going to steal a starting job from Eric Hosmer or Manny Machado any time soon, but his right-handed power has value.

As MLB.com wrote, "Ultimately, his bat might prove too valuable to ignore."

San Francisco Giants: RHP Melvin Adon

Who doesn't love a good 102 mph fastball?

After spending the bulk of his career working as a starter, Melvin Adon pitched out of the bullpen in the Arizona Fall League last year and turned heads with a 2.92 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 12.1 innings.

The 25-year-old backs his electric fastball with a wipeout slider. He's used that combination to rack up 59 strikeouts in 46.1 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this year, saving 14 games along the way.

With a spot on the 40-man roster and a recent call-up to Triple-A, things are lining up for him to make his MLB debut in short order.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.