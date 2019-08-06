LeSean McCoy Says Bills Told Him He's Still 'The Guy' in Crowded Backfield

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2019

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy stretches during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Pittsford, N.Y., Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

LeSean McCoy received assurances from the Buffalo Bills he remains a key figure in their reshuffled backfield. 

McCoy told reporters Tuesday he expects to be the team's primary option on the ground despite the offseason additions of Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon and Devin Singletary, per Chris Brown of the team's official site:

"I'm the guy. I feel like that. That's what I've been told. That's my every day approach. We're all a team and trying to help each other out to win games, compete against each other and make each other better. Me and Frank have been competing for years. We train in the offseason and we're always trying to beat each other. I'm excited for the challenge."

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Shady Is Motivated by the Talk That He's Declined

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Shady Is Motivated by the Talk That He's Declined

    WGR 550 SportsRadio
    via WGR 550 SportsRadio

    Stars Next in Line to Get the Bag 💰

    Which top players are next in line to cash in?

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    Stars Next in Line to Get the Bag 💰

    Which top players are next in line to cash in?

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    E.J. Gaines to Miss a Few Weeks with Groin Injury

    Buffalo Bills logo
    Buffalo Bills

    E.J. Gaines to Miss a Few Weeks with Groin Injury

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    Stone Cold Grades NFL Beer Chuggers

    WWE legend also praised Baker in interview

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Stone Cold Grades NFL Beer Chuggers

    WWE legend also praised Baker in interview

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report