LeSean McCoy Says Bills Told Him He's Still 'The Guy' in Crowded Backfield

LeSean McCoy received assurances from the Buffalo Bills he remains a key figure in their reshuffled backfield.

McCoy told reporters Tuesday he expects to be the team's primary option on the ground despite the offseason additions of Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon and Devin Singletary, per Chris Brown of the team's official site:

"I'm the guy. I feel like that. That's what I've been told. That's my every day approach. We're all a team and trying to help each other out to win games, compete against each other and make each other better. Me and Frank have been competing for years. We train in the offseason and we're always trying to beat each other. I'm excited for the challenge."

