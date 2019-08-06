Ex-Lakers Pres. Magic Johnson, LL Cool J Vacation on $1M-Per-Week Yacht in Italy

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2019

Magic Johnson accepts the lifetime achievement award at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Not that it should come as a surprise, but Magic Johnson's summer vacation is better than yours.

According to TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles Lakers legend has been traveling around the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Johnson and others, including LL Cool J and Rodney and Holly Robinson Peete, chartered a yacht that costs $950,000 weekly to rent.

The yacht includes a nightclub, gym and movie theater.

Simply being invited on the trip is apparently an honor. Movie star Brie Larson told Jimmy Kimmel in March she had unsuccessfully lobbied Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson "for like five years" to join them on a jaunt through Italy. Kimmel said he has been denied as well.

The discussion begins at the 3:40 mark of the video below.

Luckily, the timing of Johnson's vacation allowed him to weigh in with his trademark takes on the biggest moves of the NBA offseason.

