Early Team-by-Team MLB Free-Agency Predictions Post-2019 Trade Deadline

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

These clubs might be more likely to trade key assets and restock their farm systems than dive deep into the free-agent waters, but they can't be discounted when it comes to making a splashy signing:

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks appear to be in sell mode after jettisoning franchise first baseman Paul Goldschmidt last winter to the St. Louis Cardinals and trading ace Zack Greinke to the Houston Astros at the July 31 deadline. Yet there's a chance they'll make a significant addition or two via free agency with the cash they freed up in the Greinke deal. They likely won't be major players, but don't count them out for a high-upside bullpen arm.

Top potential free-agent target(s): RHP Sergio Romo, LHP Tony Watson

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox's rebuild is nearly over. If things break right, they could be legitimate contenders in 2020. That'll be especially true if flamethrower Michael Kopech makes a complete return from Tommy John surgery. The ChiSox could be sneaky bidders in free agency, with the biggest target being one of their own. They aren't planning to offer first baseman Jose Abreu an extension in-season, per Bruce Levin of 670 The Score, but the two sides seem more than amenable to a new deal this winter.

Top potential free-agent target(s): 1B/DH Jose Abreu

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds traded away outfielder and impending free agent Yasiel Puig in a three-team swap with the Cleveland Indians and San Diego Padres at the deadline, but they reeled in ace-level right-hander Trevor Bauer, who is controllable through 2020. They're clearly hoping to contend in the near-term in one of baseball's toughest divisions. The NL Central squad could stand to improve an offense that ranks 22nd with a .736 OPS and could add an outfield bat. Ironically, Puig is one of the best names in a thin market.

Top potential free-agent target(s): OF Yasiel Puig

Colorado Rockies

The Rockies are basically sunk this season and could be headed for a rebuild after two consecutive wild-card berths. Then again, Colorado might opt for a retool. If so, the Rox will need to bolster a bullpen that ranks 26th with a 4.98 ERA. Leading targets include relievers such as hard-throwing Jake Diekman (mutual option for 2020) and lefty closer Will Smith.

Top potential free-agent target(s): LHP Jake Diekman, LHP Will Smith

Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates never spend big in free agency, yet they generally try to contend on their limited budget. They could be in on a bullpen arm or two to enhance a unit that is 23rd with a 4.75 ERA. Will Smith and Jake Diekman work for them, as well, but a lower-tier arm with upside such as Sergio Romo is more plausible.

Top potential free-agent target(s): LHP Jake Diekman, RHP Sergio Romo, LHP Will Smith

San Diego Padres

Are the Padres prepared to go all-in on contention in 2020? They have a strong young core and a loaded farm system. They surprised virtually everyone by signing Manny Machado to a $300 million deal last winter. Yet they're under .500 and not quite ready to compete for Senior Circuit supremacy. Our guess is they'll hang back this offseason and make minor additions to the pitching staff and await the arrival of more recruits from their stacked MiLB ranks.

Top potential free-agent target(s): LHP Tony Watson, RHP Steve Cishek

San Francisco Giants

It's been an odd year for the Giants, literally and figuratively. They limped out of the gate and looked like obvious sellers before ripping off a scalding stretch that put them on the edge of wild-card contention. They've faded a bit of late and seem unlikely to spend big in free agency. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi isn't the sentimental type, so don't expect a big extension for outgoing ace Madison Bumgarner. Instead, look for the Giants to sign a bunch of reclamation-project free agents as they restock their farm system.

Top potential free-agent target(s): INF Josh Harrison, RHP Homer Bailey

Seattle Mariners

Jerry Dipoto is admittedly more the trading type, so it's possible the Mariners will go that route as they continue their ostensible rebuild. Then again, you never know. The M's seem to be in perpetual retool mode, so signing a big-ticket free-agent outfielder or relief pitcher wouldn't be beyond the realm of possibility.

Top potential free-agent target(s): OF Yasiel Puig, LHP Will Smith

Texas Rangers

What are the Rangers doing? Good question. They aren't terrible (.518 winning percentage) and even looked like a stealth playoff contender for a while. But they're clearly Texas' other club and could use an overhaul. The chances they spend big in free agency aren't zero. Everything's bigger in the Lone Star State, after all. Still, they're teetering on the edge of a needed rebuild.

Top potential free-agent target(s): OF Hunter Pence, LHP Will Smith