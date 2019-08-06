Shock Goldberg Return Can't Save Weak SummerSlam Go-Home, More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 3

Goldberg may have returned in the main event slot of Monday's Raw but the Hall of Famer's appearance did little to help an otherwise mediocre show that failed to leave fans giddy for SummerSlam.

Just about everything fell flat on a night when WWE Creative really needed to put an exclamation point on what had been a solid month of television. Worst of all, there was a lack of urgency that hung over the show like a dark cloud ready to burst at its seams.

Brock Lesnar dropping an already battered Seth Rollins with an F-5 felt like just another chapter rather than a crescendo. The 24/7 Championship story, featuring Mike Kanellis pinning wife Maria for the title, only to be pinned by R-Truth, was fun but inconsequential to Sunday's card. An unknown assailant nearly ran Roman Reigns down, and other than a brief moment of genuine concern from Samoa Joe, failed to deliver anything new on the whodunnit front.

Then there is Goldberg.

Dolph Ziggler spent weeks running down legends he believed no longer belong in the squared circle. Goldberg was one of them, so after weeks of insults, one would naturally assume the former WCW world heavyweight and WWE universal champion would make it known that The Showoff is next because of the comments he has made of late.

Instead, he simply walked to the ring, grabbed a mic and spouted off a catchphrase. No rhyme, reason or explanation for why he would come out of semi-retirement to potentially humiliate himself on another major pay-per-view with a subpar performance like the one in Saudi Arabia at Super ShowDown in June.

Goldberg's return could have taken an otherwise so-so show and wrapped it up in spectacular fashion. Instead, the angle merely brought a spark of energy before fizzling at its conclusion.