Romelu Lukaku Completes Transfer to Inter from Manchester United

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistAugust 8, 2019

Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku gestures during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on February 24, 2019. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Inter Milan completed the signing of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku on a five-year deal on Thursday.

The Nerazzurri announced the signing via their official website, with manager Antonio Conte landing his top target after it looked as though Lukaku was set to join Serie A rivals Juventus.

Inter tweeted Lukaku in a club shirt as he signalled his arrival:

The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano reported United accepted an offer of £70 million ($85 million) on Wednesday. 

The Belgium international has left Old Trafford two years after he joined from Everton for an initial £75 million fee.

Lukaku, 26, scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for the Red Devils. However, he netted just 15 times in 45 appearances across all competitions last term, his lowest tally in a single season since his debut campaign at Chelsea (2011-12) when he failed to score in 12 appearances.

Inter will hope the San Siro can revive the forward, with Lukaku set to team up alongside Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez in attack. Former club captain Mauro Icardi has been frozen out of the squad by new manager Conte and could have played his last game for Inter.

The new signing spoke of his admiration for Serie A earlier in the summer and referred to Conte as "the best coach in the world" in June.

Lukaku could make his debut for Inter when they host Lecce in their opening fixture of the 2019-20 Serie A season on Monday, August 26.  

