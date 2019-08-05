Video: Goldberg Agrees to Match vs. Dolph Ziggler at WWE SummerSlam 2019

Credit: WWE.com

Bill Goldberg will have his opportunity for redemption at SummerSlam on Sunday.

Goldberg returned to WWE on Raw Monday night to sign a contract for a match against Dolph Ziggler:

The in-ring confrontation comes with almost no build, as Ziggler has been feuding with The Miz and Shawn Michaels in recent weeks. The Showoff has only mentioned Goldberg's name in passing during his promos.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported Goldberg vs. Ziggler was the plan, however, with Ziggler's attacks on Michaels seen as attacks on WWE legends writ large.

This also allows for Goldberg to atone for his widely panned defeat to The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in June. He later revealed he had knocked himself out, which explained why he struggled to hit the Jackhammer on The Deadman late in the bout.

Goldberg hinted in July he might return to the ring:

Leaving aside the randomness of this pairing, Ziggler makes sense as an opponent for the former WCW champion. He's largely bereft of a long-term direction, so losing to Goldberg in short order won't hurt him too much.

Plus, WWE now gets to promote a Goldberg match without the pressure of putting him in a main event slot, which was one of the mistakes at Super ShowDown.