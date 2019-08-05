Raiders News: CB Nevin Lawson Suspended 4 Games for PED Violation

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2019

BUFFALO, NY - DECEMBER 16: Nevin Lawson #24 of the Detroit Lions lines up before the play in the fourth quarter during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 16, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson announced Monday he has received a four-game suspension for a failed drug test.

He explained the situation on Twitter Monday, saying he tested positive for Ostarine despite "never knowingly" taking the substance:

Lawson started 45 games over the past three years with the Detroit Lions before signing a one-year, $3.05 million deal with the Raiders in March.

Lawson finished last year with 53 tackles, good for fifth on the Lions, but has struggled to put up numbers in the passing attack. He had only five passes defended last season and doesn't have a single interception in his career.

However, he is expected to play a significant role this year with Oakland as a difference-maker in the slot. His experience was especially valuable in a secondary that is filled with younger talent.

Unfortunately, the 28-year-old will now miss the first four games, which could be a huge blow for a team that finished dead last in the NFL in points allowed last year.

Gareon Conley, 24, suddenly becomes one of the few experienced players on the roster at cornerback with only safety Lamarcus Joyner capable of providing much veteran leadership in the defensive backfield.

Rookie second-round pick Trayvon Mullen will likely see additional snaps while Lawson is unavailable.

Related

    Raiders Release First Depth Chart of 2019 Season

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Raiders Release First Depth Chart of 2019 Season

    Marcus Mosher
    via Raiders Wire

    Training Camp Buzz Roundup

    👀 How Brady could still hit FA in 2020 🗓 When Clowney will join Texans 🐬 Fitzmagic still beating out Rosen

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Training Camp Buzz Roundup

    👀 How Brady could still hit FA in 2020 🗓 When Clowney will join Texans 🐬 Fitzmagic still beating out Rosen

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Cards Sign Michael Crabtree

    Crabtree returns to NFC West after he agrees to deal with Arizona

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Report: Cards Sign Michael Crabtree

    Crabtree returns to NFC West after he agrees to deal with Arizona

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Burfict: 'First Time I've Had a Team Everybody Gets Along'

    Oakland Raiders logo
    Oakland Raiders

    Burfict: 'First Time I've Had a Team Everybody Gets Along'

    Dave Clark
    via Cincinnati.com