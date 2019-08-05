Gregg Popovich Jokingly Rips Tim Duncan: He 'Doesn't Know a Lick About Coaching'

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

Joining the coaching ranks apparently won't change the dynamic between Gregg Popovich and Tim Duncan.

"Tim Duncan doesn't know a lick about coaching," Popovich said of the former San Antonio Spurs star, per the New York Times' Marc Stein. "I don't even know why I hired him."

The Spurs announced in July they hired Duncan as an assistant for Popovich's staff. They had some fun with their press release, listing the 15-time All-Star second behind Will Hardy and completely glossing over his on-court achievements: "Duncan, a 1997 Wake Forest graduate, played 19 seasons with the Spurs before retiring in the summer of 2016."

Popovich obviously has lots of respect for Duncan from the time they spent together. In 2016, he said he considered Duncan "like my son" and added they are "more soulmates in life than we are in basketball."

Popovich clearly isn't above throwing a playful jab in Duncan's direction, though, and hopefully there's more to come as Duncan embarks on his new career.