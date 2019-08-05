Gregg Popovich Jokingly Rips Tim Duncan: He 'Doesn't Know a Lick About Coaching'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 2: Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs and Tim Duncan #21 of the San Antonio Spurs talk during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 2, 2015 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photos by Chris Covatta/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Covatta/Getty Images

Joining the coaching ranks apparently won't change the dynamic between Gregg Popovich and Tim Duncan.

"Tim Duncan doesn't know a lick about coaching," Popovich said of the former San Antonio Spurs star, per the New York Times' Marc Stein. "I don't even know why I hired him."

The Spurs announced in July they hired Duncan as an assistant for Popovich's staff. They had some fun with their press release, listing the 15-time All-Star second behind Will Hardy and completely glossing over his on-court achievements: "Duncan, a 1997 Wake Forest graduate, played 19 seasons with the Spurs before retiring in the summer of 2016."

Popovich obviously has lots of respect for Duncan from the time they spent together. In 2016, he said he considered Duncan "like my son" and added they are "more soulmates in life than we are in basketball."

Popovich clearly isn't above throwing a playful jab in Duncan's direction, though, and hopefully there's more to come as Duncan embarks on his new career.

