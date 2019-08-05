Ander Herrera Says He Likes PSG Hate, Discusses Manchester United Transfer

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has discussed his summer switch to Paris Saint-Germain, explaining he choose the club for the project and that he likes the fact Les Parisiens are among France's most hated teams.

The Spaniard sat down with France Football (h/t Get French Football News) and was asked about PSG's image abroad: "That of a giant! A club that is respected, that is classy. A club where three or four of the best players in the world play. I know too that it is one of the most hated clubs in France, and I like that."

He also explained why he picked Les Parisiens, and how he couldn't play for another English club after United:

"First of all, for the project. The club has a classy and glamorous side that I like a lot. Then, because I wanted to continue to play for a big club. And, honestly, I could not see myself playing in another English club. When you have played for Manchester United, it is difficult to go elsewhere.

"PSG, they have a project that is progressing incessantly. The way that PSG approached me was impeccable. I felt wanted. Thomas (Tuchel) called me multiple times to talk. He is someone who helps players become better. At 29, I still want to improve."

Ivan Shum - Clicks Images/Getty Images

Herrera played for United between 2014 and 2019 before leaving upon the expiration of his contract in the summer. The 29-year-old signed a five-year deal with the French champions, where he'll be tasked with replacing Adrien Rabiot, who left for Juventus.

The Spaniard won the FA Cup, EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League with United, and according to Sky Sports' Jim White, was a favourite of the fans:

In an interview with Marca (h/t Metro Sport), he blamed a lack of urgency from the United board for his departure, saying they didn't approach him with an offer for a new contract until he had already agreed to join PSG.

Les Parisiens will hope Herrera can help them translate their domestic dominance into European success.

PSG have won six of the last seven Ligue 1 titles, as well as four of the last five Coupe de France trophies and five of the last six Coupe de la Ligues. Their record in Europe during that span has been subpar, however; they haven't made it out of the quarter-finals once.