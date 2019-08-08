Big-Money MLB Players Who Could Be 2019-20 Offseason Trade Blockbusters

0 of 10

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

It's rare for huge salaries to change hands in Major League Baseball. But as recent trades of Giancarlo Stanton, Robinson Cano and Zack Greinke prove, anything is possible.

So let's look ahead to some big-money players who might just be available for winter blockbusters.

To clarify, this exercise is strictly speculative. Several of the 10 players on our radar have popped up in trade rumors here and there. But for the most part, we were guessing.

That said, our guesses were at least of the educated variety. We focused on a few contracts that might be moved as part of payroll-cutting efforts, as well as a couple expensive arbitration-eligible stars who could be cashed in before free agency can claim them.

We'll move roughly in order from what would be the least shocking trade to the most shocking trade.