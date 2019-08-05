Emmanuel Sanders, Courtland Sutton Separated After Brief Scuffle at Broncos Camp

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver Broncos wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton had to be separated after getting into a brief altercation on the sidelines during Monday's training camp practice, per multiple reports.

Quarterback Joe Flacco spoke to both players after they were separated, according to Ryan Koenigsberg of BSN Denver:

The scuffle included water bottles being thrown, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, and Sanders demanded accountability from his younger teammate:

The wideout pair weren't the only ones chirping Monday:

Heated moments between teammates at NFL training camps are par for the course. Between multiple practices, the summer heat and the naturally aggressive nature of football, things tend to get chippy at some point. So there likely won't be much concern coming from inside the locker room about the incident between Sutton and Sanders.

The bigger focal point heading into the season will be whether that pair, alongside Flacco, can resuscitate a passing game that finished 19th in passing yards (231 YPG) and tied for 24th in passing touchdowns (19) a season ago.

There are big expectations for Sutton, who during his rookie season caught 42 passes for 704 yards and four touchdowns. Only Sanders (71 receptions for 868 yards and four scores) had more receptions or receiving yards for the Broncos.

Thus far, the young receiver has impressed Flacco while taking both first- and second-team reps.

"He's a guy that learns with a lot of reps and once he gets those reps, he never makes the same mistakes again and he has a really good feel for how to do things," Flacco said last week, per Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post. "That's really the bottom line with him. You've just got to get him out there, get him the reps and let him build his confidence from there."