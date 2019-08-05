Metta World Peace Praises Musician Chris Brown, Says He Could've Made the NBA

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Metta World Peace believes musician Chris Brown could have been a hooper if he had pursued that path.

"I thought Chris Brown should have been in the league," he told Van Lathan on the podcast The Red Pill (via TMZ Sports; h/t FNR Tigg of Complex). "... Before, 10 years ago, when I was playing with Chris? Yeah, definitely. He was better than a lot of people."

He also provided a scouting report on the singer.

"He was still young—didn't have a shot, but what young player has a shot?" he said. "I like that he was very smooth ... really good penetrator and really aggressive attacking the basket. I thought he was probably one of the best ones I've seen."

World Peace also praised the skills of rappers The Game and Young Buck:

"The Game didn't have any dribbling skills. He couldn't really create too much for himself. But he can get it in that block, and Game would give you work in that block. You could throw it up anywhere to Game 10 years ago, and he catching it backward, he windmilling on fast breaks. And Young Buck was a hell of a finisher. ... I'm not going to say Young Buck could've made the league, but you can throw it anywhere to Young Buck."

World Peace played 17 seasons in the NBA, served as a developmental coach for the G League's South Bay Lakers and played in Ice Cube's BIG3, so he knows a thing or two about basketball. Perhaps if there is ever a BIG3 for musicians and non-former players, Brown will get his shot.